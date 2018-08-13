Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEWELL | Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Smeenk, 90, died Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea, Newell. Visitation and Rosary at 7 p.m. Aug. 15  at St. Mary’s.

