SPEARFISH | Angela Renee Smith, 47, passed away peacefully in the arms of her father, Barry Smith, stepmother, Mary Smith, and the presence of her children, DeMarco and Jaden Orange-Smith on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at her parent’s home in Spearfish.
Angela was born on July 30, 1971, to Barry and Pamela (Willert) Smith in Vermillion. Angela graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque, IA, Class of 1989. She received a Radiographer degree from Northeast Community College in Peosta, IA, Class of 2004, and an ultrasound degree from the Institute of Ultrasound Diagnostics in Spanish Fort, Alabama, Class of 2011. Angela worked at Spearfish Regional Hospital as a CT, Ultrasound and X-Ray Technologist for the last 5-1/2 years. Angela was a single parent of her son, DeMarco Allen Orange (16), and daughter, Jaden Orange-Smith (13).
Angela was a member of the Connection Church in Spearfish.
Angela was diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2017 and went through many chemo and radiation treatments throughout the past 10 months. Her children were her pride and joy, and she looked forward to their band concerts, volleyball games, cross country and track meets. Angela had a heart of gold and has touched many friends, workers and family lives. As a child Angela enjoyed riding American Saddle Breed Equitation Horses and won many trophies at competitions. She also enjoyed modeling during her high school years. Angela will always be remembered for her fun-loving and kind-spirited personality. She loved playing with her dog, Olive, as she was one of many comforts to Angie during her pain.
Angela is survived by her children, DeMarco and Jaden Orange-Smith and her father and stepmother, Dr. Barry and Mary Smith, all of Spearfish; brothers, Christian Allen Smith of Dubuque, IA, and Christopher and Sally Conrad of Bellevue, NE; sister, Jennifer Conrad-Bass of Wooser, OH; her mother, Pamela Harrmann of Iowa; and many aunts, uncles nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. (CDT) on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Omaha, NE.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit the children’s education at Great Western Bank.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
