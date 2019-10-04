{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Cecilia B. Smith, 88, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil on Oct. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Christian funeral mass will be at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

