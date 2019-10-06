RAPID CITY | Cecilia Barbara (Hager) Smith, the daughter of Alexander and Barbara (Gaffrey) Hager, was born on Nov. 9, 1930, in Rugby, ND. She entered eternal rest on Oct. 2, 2019.
She attended grade school in a country school and graduated from Towner High School in 1948. She worked at Pioneer State Bank in Towner, ND, until her marriage to Ronald Dale Smith in 1950 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby.
In 1953, they moved to Lead, SD, where Ronald worked for Homestake Mining Company. Cecilia worked as a homemaker and mother until she began working at the Homestake Medical Clinic in 1971. She worked at the Homestake General Office until 1991. After retirement in 1991 they moved to Rapid City.
She is survived by her seven children, David (Sharon) Smith, Hesston, KS, Michael (Geraldine) Smith, Olean, NY, Geraldine Smith, Rapid City, Pamela (Tom) Damveld, Wayland, MI, Karen (John) Armock, Byron Center, MI, Keith (Cindy) Smith, Denver, CO, and Janette (Todd) Shippy, Colome, SD; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald, in 2009; and six siblings.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. vigil on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Daughters of America, Court of St. Rita #916 or Peaceful Pines Memory Care Unit.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
