RAPID CITY | Claudia Smith, 72, died on Oct. 15, 2019.
She was born on June 21, 1947, in Vallejo, CA, to Clifford and Claire (Janecek) Leonard. Her father was a career Air Force man and she lived in several cities across the nation while growing up.
Claudia was married to Pete Wouden for 18 years, and they had three children: Callie, London, and Pete. She has been with Elmer Smith for the past 30 years.
She was employed at several places in Rapid City and retired from the public school system, where she had been a substitute teacher, tutor, and secretary.
Claudia loved to travel, NASCAR, reading, going to auctions and helping her grandchildren with their homework.
Survivors include her husband, Elmer Smith; her children, Callie (Nick) Carlson, London (Chris) Gabel, Pete Wouden, Wanda (Bryan) Harvey, Annette (Jeff) Brant, Alan (Terri) Smith, and Bob (Mary) Smith; a sister, Chanda Gravitt; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Chuck Leonard.
A celebration gathering will be at 5 p.m. today, at the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department.
Her online guestbook is at osheimschmidt.com.
