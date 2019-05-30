RAPID CITY | Dorothy Rae Smith, 82, died on May 27, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She was born on April 8, 1937, in Oakland, CA.
Dorothy attended schools and graduated from high school in Oakland. On May 31, 1958, she married Gerald Smith in Reno, NV. Of this union two children were born. Until retirement she was employed by SCI (formerly MPI) as a circuit board tester. Throughout her life she was a member of the VFW, Modern Woodmen, Red Hat Society and Open Bible Church. She liked to volunteer at the YMCA and enjoyed bowling on her woman’s work league.
She struggled throughout her life with myasthenia gravis but overcame the daily challenges by keeping her active lifestyle.
She is survived by her two sons, Donald (Janet) Smith of Rapid City and David Smith of Springfield, SD; grandsons, Jason Smith of Colorado Springs, CO, Donovan Smith of Rapid City, and Benjamin Smith of Springfield, SD; and great-grandson, Jamaal Smith of Rapid City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents; brother; and sister.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Open Bible Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
