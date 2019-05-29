{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dorothy R. Smith, 82, died May 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 31, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 1, at Open Bible Christian Center. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

