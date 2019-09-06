RAPID CITY | Dr. Gregory LaMonte Smith, 55, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at home. He was born Dec. 14, 1963, in New Albany, IN, to Jerome and Jeanette Smith. Greg considered Milwaukee, WI, his hometown.
He attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and completed his Internal Medicine residency at the same institution in 1997. He held an academic post there after finishing his residency, running a perioperative consult service. He later decide to pursue a hospitalist career, which began at Black Hills Surgical Hospital in Rapid City. He would later join Rapid City Regional Hospital as a hospitalist, and was instrumental in creating a nocturnist program to insure quality 24/7 care. He served as Chief of Medical Staff, and later worked as an intensivist taking care of critically ill patients in the ICU. He was very passionate about providing quality patient care, and was well respected and liked by his colleagues and everyone he came into contact with. Greg was known for being generous, often buying pizza for nurses in the hospital.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Jeanette Smith; sister, Cindy Smith; and brothers-in-law, Tim and Dan Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Janelle Smith; son, Patrick Smith; stepsons, Hudson and Nash Koel; mother-in-law, JoAnn Douglas; brothers-in-law, Gary (Juanita) Douglas, Bruce (Sylvia) Douglas, Tom (Pam) Douglas, Mike Douglas, and Lonnie Douglas; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Jason) Sheehan, and Jeanie Douglas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pactola Lake Campground.
Friends and family may sign Greg’s online guestbook and leave written condolences at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
