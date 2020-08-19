Smith-Griffis, Marietta 'Rita'

CASPER, Wyo. | Marietta "Rita" Ellen Smith-Griffis, 82, passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at home. Rita was born Aug. 16, 1937 in New Underwood, SD, to Benjamin and Berniece (Shoun) Smith. She grew up and graduated from Sturgis (SD) High School. Rita and her husband, Jerry, were long time Wyoming residents and owned and operated a trucking business for more than 40 years.
Marietta was preceded in death by her parents and stepdaughter, Brenda Griffis. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Griffis; son, Alan Hill of California; stepson, Brian (Kayla) Griffis of Gillette; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Jared, Brynlee, Brennan, and Riley; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Smith of Rapid City, SD.
A Celebration of Life gathering is pending at this time.
To leave a special message for Rita’s family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.
