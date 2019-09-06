{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Paul Letton Smith Jr., 86, died May 10, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7, at First Congregational Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

