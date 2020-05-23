Smith, Kathleen 'Ann'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. | Kathleen “Ann” Smith (Miller) passed away May 5, 2020 at home. She was 65. In keeping with Ann's wishes there will be no formal funeral. There will be a family memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister-in-law, Ina Miller, and a son in-law, Kris Tyre.

She is survived by her son, Jacob "Jake" Smith and his wife Julie of Rapid City, SD; her daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Smith Tyre of Rapid City, SD; two brothers, Bob Miller and Tim Miller, both of Dakota City, NE; a sister, Chris Bauer of Grand Island, NE; three grandchildren, Davina Smith, Jared Smith and Jasmine Smith; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

"Make yourself familiar with the angels, and behold them frequently in spirit; for without being seen, they are present with you." ~ St. Francis de Sales

