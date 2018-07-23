Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ST. ONGE | Lonny "Bumpa" Smith, 51, died July 20, 2018.

A ceremonial tribute will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

Celebrate
the life of: Smith, Lonny 'Bumpa'
