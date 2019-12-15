{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Loren E. Smith, 74, died Dec. 3, 2019.

A time of remembering and sharing will be scheduled the middle of January.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

To plant a tree in memory of Loren Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments