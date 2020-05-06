Smith, Lyle E.

SIOUX FALLS | Lyle E. Smith passed away on May 2, 2020 in Sioux Falls.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. CST today at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery in Presho, with Reverend Daniel Smith officiating. The public is welcome to attend, but the family asks that you please respect social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this service will be live streamed on the Isburg Funeral Chapel website. You can find the link at the top of Lyle's obituary page. Visitation will take place before the graveside service. Due to CDC guidelines this will be limited to 10 people at a time. Please call Melissa at 701-339-8978 if you would like to schedule a time.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be prayed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
