Smith, Lyndon B.

RAPID CITY | Lyndon Baird Smith, 60, caught his last Rainbow trout (about 16") at Deerfield Lake on Jan. 11, 2020. He was so excited and happy, "This made my year!" A short while later Lyndon passed away at Deerfield Lake doing what he loved — fishing.

Prayer service and Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Mother Butler Hall.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

