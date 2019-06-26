{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mariann C. Smith, 77, died June 24, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary recital on June 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. on June 28, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Smith, Mariann C.
