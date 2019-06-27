RAPID CITY | Mariann Smith, 77, peacefully passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, with her daughter Victoria at her side. She had faced a courageous battle with COPD and congestive heart failure. Her last days were spent at Rapid City Regional Home Health Plus Hospice House, where she received incredible care.
Mariann was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her four children, Veronica, Bonita, Victoria and Rick; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was an inspiring character who was always optimistic. She faced many challenges in her life but faced them with smile. She never complained and always had a loving attitude to her family and huge circle of friends.
She loved playing cribbage with her friends and family with her nickname of “Cribbage Queen. “ Mariann and her son Rick went to several national cribbage tournaments. She enjoyed life, entertaining, decorating and most of all her family. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary Recital today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be offered at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 520 Cathedral Drive. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Rapid City Moose following interment.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
