Smith, Martha L.

HOT SPRINGS | Martha L. Compton Tober Smith, 83, died May 28, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Chamberlain McColleys Funeral Home in Custer, and at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Little White Church in Hill City.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the church. Committal will follow at Hill City Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

