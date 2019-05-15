{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dr. Paul L. Smith Jr., Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at SDSM&T since 1966, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, after a short illness. As Paul has family and friends around the world, services will be held at a later date, to allow all to gather. He is survived by five children, 20 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. “Cissie” Smith. He will be greatly missed by the scientific community, Irish music lovers, and the many women of Ireland and Scotland he never had a chance to meet.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebrate
the life of: Smith, Paul L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments