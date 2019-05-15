RAPID CITY | Dr. Paul L. Smith Jr., Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at SDSM&T since 1966, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, after a short illness. As Paul has family and friends around the world, services will be held at a later date, to allow all to gather. He is survived by five children, 20 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. “Cissie” Smith. He will be greatly missed by the scientific community, Irish music lovers, and the many women of Ireland and Scotland he never had a chance to meet.
Most Popular
-
Victim in Tuesday crash identified as Rapid City woman
-
Motorized trails closed in Black Hills National Forest
-
Former Rapid City priest accused of stealing $150K in diocese donations
-
New details revealed in ax murder case as defendant prepares to plead guilty
-
Dog teams to search Saturday for missing girl
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!
promotion spotlight
A pilsner? A lager? Or something more stout, like a . . . stout?
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.