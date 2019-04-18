{{featured_button_text}}

NEWELL | Pauline E. Smith, 92, died April 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 22, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 23, at the Newell Evangelical Church. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.

