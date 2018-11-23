Try 3 months for $3
Scott Smith

BLACK HAWK | Scott Richard Smith, 62, died Nov. 16, 2018.

A time of sharing will be from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 24, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Smith, Scott R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments