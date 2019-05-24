{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Thomas Patrick Smith, 79, died May 22, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on May 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. 

