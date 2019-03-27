RAPID CITY | Judy Marlene Smither, 77, passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Judy was born Oct. 7, 1941, to Frank and Fern Holliday in Creston, Iowa.
A devoted mother, loving grandmother, supportive wife, and caring friend, Judy possessed a quiet strength that touched everyone who knew her in life.
Judy married Gary Smither in 1962, whom she met while attending Southwest Community College in Creston, Iowa. Soon after that, Gary rejoined the Air Force and they lived on military bases in Mississippi, North Dakota, Massachusetts, and Germany. While in Germany, Judy’s fondest memories were visiting castles along the Rhine River with her young family. After an assignment to Ellsworth AFB in 1975, the family settled in Rapid City.
Thirty-years of service to the Douglas School District defined Judy’s professional career. She worked as secretary for three different Superintendents from 1976 until her retirement as an administrative assistant in 2006. She was selected as Douglas Support Staff Employee of the Year in 1983. She served as President of the South Dakota Association of Education Office Officials and was recognized as Office Professional of the Year in 2000.
Judy was also a strong advocate for celiac disease awareness and served one year as President of the Rapid City Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG).
An accomplished quilter, Judy spent countless hours creating beautiful handmade quilts for every member of her family — each a unique expression of her love. She was an active member of the Black Hills Quilters Guild and cherished the many friendships she made with its members.
For Judy, nothing was more important than spending time with family. Whether it was hosting the traditional Thanksgiving dinner every year, traveling to see her grandchildren’s sporting events and marching band competitions, or just playing board games around the kitchen table, Judy treasured every moment together.
She was also a longtime fan of women’s basketball, spending countless hours watching her daughter and granddaughter play over the years. She especially enjoyed following her favorite college teams during the NCAA Tournament.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary Smither; her son, Mark (Barb) Smither; daughter, Minda (Rich) Parsons; siblings, Lavonne (Wade) Motsinger, Joyce (Jack) Clark, and Harold (Cathy) Holliday; sister-in-law Cheryl Baker. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacob Smither, Maggie Smither, Robbie Parsons, and Gavin Parsons and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fern Holliday.
A funeral service celebrating Judy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Flowers or a donation to the Celiac Research Foundation are welcome.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.
