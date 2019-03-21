Try 3 months for $3

SPEARFISH | Ned Herbert Smolik, 67, died Feb. 26, 2019.

Memorial services will at 10 a.m. on March 23, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

the life of: Smolik, Ned H.
