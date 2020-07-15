Snook, Irene

CRAWFORD | Irene (Dyer) Snook, 103, passed away on May 2, 2020 at the Ponderosa Villa Nursing Home in Crawford.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1917 to Lorn and Anna Dyer in Bertrand. She was the fifth child of 13. Her family moved to the Hemingford/Crawford area when she was a young child.
She married Glenn Snook on Oct. 29, 1938 and together they had three children.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda (Ken) Hutton of Rapid City, SD, and Lorn (Tuffy) Snook of Wayside, NE. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lorie (Todd) Wagner of Siloam Springs, AR, Damon (Toni) Hutton of Missoula, MT and Chance Snook of Whitney, NE; six great-grandchildren, Brittany, Kaitlin, and Rugby Wagner of Siloam Springs, AR, and Ashley, Ryanne, Colby Hutton of Enterprise, AL; along with sister-in-law, Frances Dyer of Crawford, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son, parents, siblings, and many friends and relatives.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.
A memorial can be made to the Ponderosa Villa Auxiliary for their bath house of the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department in lieu of flowers.
