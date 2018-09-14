Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jennifer Snow

RAPID CITY | Jennifer Snow, 45, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

Jennifer Rae Bush was born Jan. 16, 1973, in San Diego, CA, to Margaret and Richard Bush. At age 15, the family moved to Watertown, SD, and she graduated from high school in 1991. She moved to Rapid City in 2003 and married Tyler Snow on April 25, 2008. She enjoyed baking, making Jen’s Snocakes, loved her dog Griffin and also a love for her niece, Scarlett.

Survivors include husband, Tyler Snow, and her mother, Peggy Bush, both of Rapid City; her father, Richard Bush of Arvada, CO; two sisters, Candie Sabin of Denver and Amber (David) Beeson of Winston-Salem, NC; and brother-in-law, Chad Snow, of Kansas City.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. At her request, everyone is invited to wear purple or lavender to her services.

Online guestbook available at osheimschmidt.com.

