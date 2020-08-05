You have permission to edit this article.
Snyder, E. Dean
Snyder, E. Dean

  • Updated
PIEDMONT | E. Dean Snyder, 86, died Aug. 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Snyder Family Ranch at Tilford. Committal services will be at 4 p.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

