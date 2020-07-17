Snyder, Yvonne

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Yvonne Snyder passed away on July 15, 2020 (she was 10 days shy of her 91st birthday) in Newcastle. She was born July 25, 1929 in Rapid City, SD, to Carl and Amanda Eastman. She had three sisters and one brother who all preceded her in death.
Yvonne spent the first part of her life living in the Rapid City area then moved to Newcastle, where she worked in the hospital until her retirement. She loved going on bird watching adventures and participating in her church and her community in Newcastle. Her dear friends will miss her so.
Yvonne was the best mother and grandmother anyone could have asked for. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Donel Nelson and husband Don Nelson and her daughter, Joyce Snyder and her grandson Adam Nelson. Her family is so proud of the strong loving woman that she was.
There will be a Celebration of her Life in Newcastle in the Spring of 2021.
