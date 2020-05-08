Sobotik, Barbara J.
RAPID CITY | Barbara J. Sobotik, 79, died May 6, 2020.

Private family prayer service will be Sunday, May 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 11. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

