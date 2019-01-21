Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | Eileen Solon, 87, passed away Jan. 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. A private family inurnment will take place.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

