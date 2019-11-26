{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Katherine A. Sopko, 74, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

Service information

Nov 29
Celebration of Life
Friday, November 29, 2019
1:00PM
Zion Lutheran Church
4550 S Hwy 16
Rapid City, SD 57701
