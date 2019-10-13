{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLETON, Colo. | Gene Faye Sorensen, 94, died Oct. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

