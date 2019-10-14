LITTLETON, Colo. | Gene Faye Sorensen, 94, died Oct. 11, 2019.
She was born Feb. 10, 1925 at Ashton, NE. She lived her early life on farms near Boelus, NE and graduated from Boelus High School in 1942.
During her high school years, she worked summers helping farm wives cook meals and other household tasks. She told stories of all the dishes to be washed after a big meal with the harvest crew. After high school, Gene moved to Grand Island, NE. During World War II, she worked at an ammunition factory building bombs. She used to talk about having to wear a bandanna to cover her hair to keep it from turning orange. After the war, Gene worked at a local grocery store where she met Wes who was returning from the war in Europe. They renewed their high school friendship and were married September 17, 1946. They had three children — Larry, Nancy and Sally.
During Wes’ working career, they moved from Grand Island to Marshalltown, IA, Thief River Falls, MN, and finally to Rapid City where the family lived until Gene and Wes moved to Denver, CO in October 2014.
Gene was active in the Order of Eastern Star and supported Wes in Masonic and Shrine activities. From her humble beginnings in rural Nebraska, she developed lasting friendships throughout South Dakota and many other regions of the country as she traveled with Wes. Her kind demeanor caused strangers to rapidly feel comfortable around her and look forward to the next visit. She was often jokingly referred to as the official family and friend “worrier.”
Baking and sewing were Gene’s way of expressing her love and care. Whenever she went to visit family, she always brought butterhorns, pies, kolaches or cookies. After raising her family, she loved to play bridge and was active in several bridge clubs; she also enjoyed needlework. Macular degeneration took away much of Gene’s eyesight in her later years, but she did not complain about not being able to do the activities she loved.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Nancy) of Littleton, CO, daughter Nancy (Paul) Fixen of Brookings, SD, and daughter Sally (Jeff) of Centennial, CO, a brother, Donald Plambeck of Grand Island, NE, and a sister, Esther (LaRue) Goossen of Minden, NE, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, Wesley, her parents and a brother.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Barry Whipkey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Order of Eastern Star Home in Redfield, SD, or to the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
