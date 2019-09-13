{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Helen Sorensen, 96, died Sept. 11, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today, at Rush Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Community Evangelical Free Church.

Private family interment will be held at the Masonic Cemetery.

