RAPID CITY | Carolyn S. Spear, 66, died March 6, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 15, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Spear, Carolyn S.
