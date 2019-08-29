PIERRE | On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Daryl Spear, loving life partner and father of three passed away at the young age of 42. Daryl was born in British Columbia, Canada, to Leo and Carol Spear. He grew up in Rapid City, where he met his other half. They moved to Fort Pierre in 2002, where they bought a home and raised their three children.
Daryl is survived by his love, Shawn; their children, Patricia, Cody and Alyssa; his father, Leo; his brother, Steve; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol; and his grandparents.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Friday, Aug. 30, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with memorial visitation for a half hour prior to services.
Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daryl Spear as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.