HILL CITY | Loretta Pearl Spear, 81, died April 15, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 20, 2019, at Community Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

Loretta P. Spear
