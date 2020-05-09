Spear, Sonya R.

They married in Sturgis in 1957, had their first son a year later in Brookings, SD, and left for Tempe. Dave was hired by the Carnation Company as a managerial trainee, then sales representative. They had three more sons.

After Dave’s stints in Phoenix and Tucson and facing a transfer, the young couple set their sights on Rapid City, SD. Sonya liked the Black Hills community: Dave knew little of it, except it had nothing like the business they would launch.

The couple constructed a convenience store in west Rapid, naming it Circle S from the initial of their name and proceeded to open two more. Dave was hands-on at the stores, while Sonya ran the home office, channeling college studies for accounting, banking and correspondence. She kept order at home and home-cooked meals on the table, even as her sons were insatiable eating machines.

In the city’s infamous Flood of 1972, the first store became an impromptu shelter at the edge of devastation. Aisles filled with families — they were urged to take anything they needed from shelves.