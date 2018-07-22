Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Donna Speidel, 86, died July 20, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 24, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 1 p.m. July 25, at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

