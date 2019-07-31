{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 22, 1960 – July 24, 2019

RAPID CITY | Steven D. Spiry was born Oct. 22, 1960, at Ellsworth AFB. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1979 and remained a resident of Rapid City throughout his life. For over 20 years, Steve owned and operated Rapid Trim. He took pride in and was well known for his tree and shrub artistry skills.

After a gallant but brief battle with leukemia, Steve went to his final rest on July 24, 2019, while held in the loving arms of his parents.

Steve is survived by his parents, Wallace and Bonita Spiry of Rapid City; brother, Daniel Spiry of Crete, NE; and sister, Vickie Sandvik of Nampa, ID.

Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

