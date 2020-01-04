Spotted Bear, Beau
QUINN | Beau Spotted Bear, 31, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Wall.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

