Spotted Elk Jr., Reuben M.
Spotted Elk Jr., Reuben M.

WHITE RIVER | Reuben Matthew Spotted Elk Jr., 53, died Aug. 18, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

