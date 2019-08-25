RAPID CITY | Sharron Sprague, 74, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Health Home Plus Hospice House.
Sharron Lorene Clayton was born March 3, 1945 to Ira Eugene and Mabel (Eppler) Clayton. She graduated from Capital Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. While living in San Antonio, TX, she worked at an insurance agency. This is when she met her future husband, a member of the Air Force, and they wed on April 10, 1965. They shared their lives together for the next 54 years. As an Air Force wife, she lived in Frankfurt, Germany; Oxford, England; San Antonio, TX; Edwards Air Force Base, CA; Colorado Springs, CO; and Rapid City. During assignments, she enjoyed traveling extensively, learning the host country’s ways and customs.
Her busy lifestyle coupled with raising a family didn’t deter her from pursuing a college degree in accounting, taking courses in California and finishing her degree at Black Hills State University in 1986. Then she tested for and passed the CPA exam.
In California she was employed by the Army Testing Agency as a graphic artist. In Colorado she worked out of the Denver office of the Department of Interior, conducting audits over much of the United States. When her husband retired from the Air Force, they came back to Rapid City and found employment at MPI for the next 17 years. She has volunteered for various activities including Friends of the Library and the Canyon Lake Activity Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Eugene Clayton and Mabel Clayton; two sons, Jeremiah and John; sister, Evelyn; and brother, Jerry.
Sharron is survived by her husband, James L. Sprague of Rapid City; and son, James E. (Jody) Sprague of Yankton.
A special thanks to nurse Carol at Rapid City Regional Hospital and the Hospice House staff.
Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Chaplain Herb Cleveland officiating.
Burial of ashes will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A time of fellowship will be held at 3 p.m. at Rushmore VFW Post 1273 at 420 Main Street.
