RAPID CITY | Sharron Sprague, 74, died Aug. 20, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

 

