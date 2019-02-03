Try 1 month for 99¢
Patricia Sproles

RAPID CITY | Patricia Lynn Sproles, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at her home.

She will be remembered for her unwavering faith in Christ, her passionate love for people, her faithful care for her husband, her gift of conversation, her Grandma hugs, her desire to think deeply about the hard things in life, her sweet laugh and her goofy songs.

Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, the Rev. Truman Sproles; her children: Dawn (Tedd) Mathis, Dana (Larry) Lang, Kristin Murrie, Kraig (Inara) Sproles, and Ken (Jodi) Sproles; her 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; her brothers, Denny (Linda) Grunkemeyer and Tom (Sue) Grunkemeyer; and her mother-in-law, Geneva Sproles.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at First Baptist Church.

For a complete obituary, go to KirkFuneralHome.com.

