St. Pierre, Debra L.

RAPID CITY | Debra Lee St. Pierre, 66, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Monument Health Home & Hospice Care after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Debra was born June 24, 1953 in Sheridan, WY, to Richard Sr. and Margery Lenz. She graduated from Sheridan High School and attended Sheridan College.
In 1984 she married David St. Pierre, and welcomed his children Jon, Jamie and Holly into her life.
Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Margery; stepmother, Karen; and sister, Nancy.
Debra is survived by her husband, David; children, Jon, Jamie and Holly; grandson, Jacob; father, Richard Sr. and his wife Ione Lenz; brothers, Richard Jr. and Tim; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
