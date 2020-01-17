St. Pierre, Marjorie

YANKTON | Marjorie St. Pierre, 91, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Human Services Center in Yankton.

Marjorie was born July 6, 1928, in Yankton, to Delbert and Nellie (Kellner) Lyons. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1946. She married Patrick St. Pierre in 1949 in Yankton and began working at the bakery. She moved to Rapid City and worked at Ray’s Bakery, the Seventh Ave. Lounge and the Oasis Lounge.

Survivors include her six children, Ron St. Pierre of Eugene, OR, and Connie (Jerry) Mehrer, Pat (Rosemary) St. Pierre, Sandy Hutchinson, Roger St. Pierre and Daniel (Betsy) St. Pierre, all of Rapid City; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lenore; brothers, Robert and Harvey Lyon; and son-in-law, Tom Hutchinson.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City.