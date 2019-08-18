{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Hazel Verna Stadel, 97, died Aug. 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

