Carolyn Stahl

RAPID CITY | Carolyn Joyce (Moore) Stahl, 74, went home to Jesus on July 24, 2019, in Leander, TX, in the loving care of family. She was born March 30, 1945, in Rapid City to Wilbur (Buck) and Mildred (Elaine) Moore. Carolyn loved to travel and spend time with her family.

Survived by her five children (spouses): Wendi (Al) Tooker, Carol (Mike) Kaiser, Donald Quinn Jr., Lisa (Dennis) Meadows, Julie (Nathan) Barns; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Judy Ortmeier, Alberta, CA, Steve Moore, Rapid City, Kelly Moore, Rapid City, and Kristi McGill, Hermosa.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Donald J. Quinn "Lil Donny"; sisters, Doneen Ashmore and LeeAnn Sime; and nephews, Bobby Ashmore and Shawn Moore.

A family Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held in the summer of 2020 in South Dakota.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Leander/Cedar Park, 512-260-8800.

the life of: Stahl, Carolyn J.
