Gary Stalder

LEAD | Gary Alan Stalder, 67, died Aug. 16, 2019, in Rochester, MN.

Gary was born March 19, 1952, in Deadwood, to Betty and Harry Stalder and graduated from Deadwood High School.

He married Susan Wieseke of Eugene, OR. To this union a daughter, Adrian, was born. He was self-employed in the natural gas industry and was co-owner of Four Aces, Inc. of Sheridan, WY.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; daughter, Adrian Holzer (Erik); sons, Jesse and Jon (Kirsten); his parents, Betty and Robert Reznicek; three brothers, Dale, Scott and Shawn Stalder; sister, Robbin; and four grandchildren, Maddie, J.J., Emmy and Mia. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

